Cadbury maker Mondelez tops quarterly sales estimates on higher prices, demand

Adds details on results, background, forecast

April 26 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as higher prices and sustained demand for the Oreo maker's chocolates and snacks helped it overcome a hit to business from supply chain hurdles.

Persistent supply chain headaches, including higher freight costs and labor shortages, have battered packaged food makers in the past year, with the Russia-Ukraine crisis further exacerbating the pain as costs of wheat, corn and proteins continue to soar.

However, Mondelez has benefited from raising product prices to counter inflationary pressures, while strong growth in the company's emerging markets further helped boost its organic revenue 8.6% higher in the three months to March 31.

The Trident gum maker also said it expects adjusted full-year profit to grow in the mid-to-high single-digit range, due to current estimates of a hit to earnings from the war in Ukraine and material commodity cost increases due primarily to increases in energy costs.

Net revenue rose to $7.76 billion in the first quarter from $7.24 billion a year earlier, topping analysts' average estimate of $7.39 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.