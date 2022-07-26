US Markets
MDLZ

Cadbury maker Mondelez raises revenue forecast on steady demand

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Mondelez International Inc raised its 2022 revenue forecast on Tuesday, driven by strong demand for the Oreo maker's snacks and chocolates even as it raised prices.

Adds background, shares, quarterly revenue

July 26 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc MDLZ.O raised its 2022 revenue forecast on Tuesday, driven by strong demand for the Oreo maker's snacks and chocolates even as it raised prices.

Packaged food makers have steadily raised prices on everything from cookies to beef jerky as they try to protect their margins from increased costs tied to labor, ingredients and transportation without drawing consumers' ire.

The Cadbury chocolate maker expects 2022 organic net revenue to rise by more than 8%, compared with its prior estimate of more than 4%.

Net revenue rose to $7.27 billion for the second quarter from $6.64 billion a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $6.78 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of the company, which kept its 2022 earnings forecast unchanged, rose 1% in extended trading.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/PraveenR_P ; +91 867-525-3569;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MDLZ

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular