Cadbury-maker Mondelez hikes annual revenue growth forecast

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 27, 2023 — 04:07 pm EDT

July 27 (Reuters) - Mondelez International MDLZ.O on Thursday raised its 2023 revenue growth forecast for the second time this year, helped by robust demand for the Oreo maker's snacks and chocolates despite higher prices.

The company said it expects a full-year organic net revenue growth of more than 12% in 2023, up from a prior forecast of more than 10% growth. Analysts on average were expecting a 10.7% increase, according to Refinitiv data.

