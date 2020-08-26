Cactus (WHD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cactus Inc (Symbol: WHD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.34, changing hands as low as $23.31 per share. Cactus Inc shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WHD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WHD's low point in its 52 week range is $8.16 per share, with $35.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.26.

