Cactus (WHD) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2025, Cactus, Inc. (WHD) reported revenue of $280.32 million, up 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.73, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $267.82 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70, the EPS surprise was +4.29%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Cactus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Spoolable Technologies : $92.58 million versus $89.61 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change.

: $92.58 million versus $89.61 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.6% change. Revenues- Pressure Control : $190.28 million versus $178.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change.

: $190.28 million versus $178.44 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change. Operating income (loss)- Pressure Control : $54.33 million compared to the $51.71 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $54.33 million compared to the $51.71 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating Income - Corporate and other expenses : -$9.60 million compared to the -$6.43 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: -$9.60 million compared to the -$6.43 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating income (loss)- Spoolable Technologies: $23.88 million versus $23.29 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Shares of Cactus have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

