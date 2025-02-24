Cactus (WHD) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Cactus, Inc. (WHD) to post quarterly earnings of $0.73 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 9.9%. Revenues are expected to be $275.89 million, up 0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Cactus metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Spoolable Technologies' will reach $100.73 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Pressure Control' at $175.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income (loss)- Spoolable Technologies' stands at $27.35 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $28.17 million.

Analysts expect 'Operating income (loss)- Pressure Control' to come in at $50.62 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $56.05 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Cactus here>>>



Shares of Cactus have experienced a change of -7.9% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WHD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cactus, Inc. (WHD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.