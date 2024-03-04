Cactus (WHD) Q4 Earnings Beat on Spoolable Technologies

Cactus, Inc. WHD reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 81 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents. The bottom line also rose from the year-ago quarter’s level of 57 cents.

Total quarterly revenues of $275 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $267 million. The top line also improved from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $188 million.

The strong quarterly results can be attributed to contributions from the Spoolable Technologies segment.

Cactus, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cactus, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cactus, Inc. Quote

Business Segments

Post-closure of the FlexSteel acquisition, Cactus reported under two business segments — Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies.

WHD generated revenues of $180.5 million from the Pressure Control segment, down from $187.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The segment was adversely impacted by a decline in the sales of wellhead and production related equipment, due to lower customer activity. The top line beat our estimate of $178.1 million.

Adjusted Segment EBITDA for Pressure Control totaled $64.7 million, down from almost $70 million in the prior-year quarter. The reported figure surpassed our estimate of $56.2 million.

Revenues from the Spoolable Technologies segment came in at $94.4 million, which beat our estimate of $93.5 million.

Adjusted Segment EBITDA for the unit came in at $39.2 million, exceeding our estimate of $36 million.

Capex and Cash Flow

Cactus’ capital expenditure and other amount for 2023 totaled $44 million. Operating cash flow for the fourth quarter came in at $91.7 million.

Balance Sheet

Cactus had cash and cash equivalents of $133.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. The company had no bank debt outstanding as of Dec 31, 2023.

Outlook

In the first quarter of 2024, Cactus expects U.S. land activity levels to remain relatively stable on a sequential basis. Even though the current industry outlook for 2024 U.S. land drilling and completion activity seems to be modest, the company has undertaken several initiatives to further enhance margins and focus on diversifying international revenue streams through growth in both the business segments. Cactus expects net capital expenditures to be in the range of $45-$55 million for full-year 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.