Cactus (WHD) Price Target Increased by 13.05% to 59.39

The average one-year price target for Cactus (NYSE:WHD) has been revised to $59.39 / share. This is an increase of 13.05% from the prior estimate of $52.53 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $72.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.67% from the latest reported closing price of $48.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cactus. This is an decrease of 312 owner(s) or 47.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHD is 0.18%, an increase of 20.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.83% to 74,569K shares. The put/call ratio of WHD is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,964K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,305K shares , representing an increase of 16.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 80.31% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,399K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,589K shares , representing a decrease of 7.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 12.37% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 2,344K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,846K shares , representing an increase of 21.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 42.70% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,141K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,805K shares , representing a decrease of 31.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 8.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,964K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,936K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 39.45% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.