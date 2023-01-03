Markets
WHD

Cactus To Buy FlexSteel For Initial $621 Mln

January 03, 2023 — 07:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cactus, Inc. (WHD), a wellhead and pressure control equipment provider, said on Tuesday it inked a definitive deal to buy FlexSteel Technologies Holdings, Inc. and its affiliates by merging with its holding company, HighRidge Resources, Inc. and Atlas Merger Sub, LLC, a newly formed unit of Cactus, for an upfront consideration of around $621 million, on a cash-free, debt-free basis.

In addition, Cactus will pay a potential future earn-out payment of up to $75 million in mid-2024, if certain revenue growth targets are met by FlexSteel.

The closing of the transaction is expected in early 2023.

Cactus has received a bridge financing to fund the upfront payment together with cash on hand. It intends to finance the acquisition through a mix of cash, debt, or equity.

Scott Bender, CEO of Cactus, said: "This acquisition enhances Cactus' position as a premier manufacturer of specialized technologies delivered directly to our industry's end-users. FlexSteel's products combine the durability and reliability of steel with the speed and efficiency of spoolables… FlexSteel's products are also highly complementary to Cactus' equipment at the wellsite."

FlexSteel has posted revenue of around $265 million for the nine months to September 30, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WHD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.