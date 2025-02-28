Cactus Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates on Lower Segment EBITDA

Cactus, Inc. WHD reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents. The bottom line declined from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 81 cents.

Total quarterly revenues of $272.1 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $276 million. The top line declined from the year-ago figure of $275 million.

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The weak quarterly results can be attributed to decreased revenues from the Pressure Control segment and an overall lower segment EBITDA.

Business Segments

Following the closure of the FlexSteel acquisition, Cactus started reporting under two business segments — Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies.

WHD generated revenues of $176.7 million from the Pressure Control segment, down from $180.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The segment was partially affected by decreased customer drilling and completion activity. The top line was above our estimate of $174 million.

Adjusted Segment EBITDA for Pressure Control totaled $61.5 million, down from $64.7 million in the prior-year quarter. The reported figure beat our estimate of $60.3 million.

Revenues from the Spoolable Technologies segment totaled $96.1 million, up from $94.4 million in the prior-year quarter. The figure missed our estimate of $101.5 million. The segment was affected by reduced customer activity levels in the seasonally slow quarter.

Adjusted Segment EBITDA for the unit totaled $35.3 million, down from $39.2 million a year ago. The figure missed our estimate of $38.5 million.

Capex and Cash Flow

Cactus’ capital expenditure and other amount for the quarter totaled $11.3 million. Operating cash flow totaled $66.6 million.

Balance Sheet

Cactus had cash and cash equivalents of $342.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The company had no bank debt outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Outlook

The company expects U.S. land activity in the first quarter of 2025 to remain flat on a sequential basis, with Pressure Control revenues flat to slightly higher and Spoolable Technologies revenues softer.

For full-year 2025, WHD expects net capital expenditures to be in the range of $45-$55 million.

Currently, WHD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

