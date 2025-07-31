Cactus Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Fall Year Over Year

Cactus, Inc. WHD reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 66 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents. The bottom line declined from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 81 cents.

Total quarterly revenues of $273.6 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $276 million. The top line declined from the year-ago figure of $290 million.

The weak quarterly earnings can be attributed to lower U.S. land activity and tariff impacts.

Cactus, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cactus, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cactus, Inc. Quote

Business Segments

Following the closure of the FlexSteel acquisition, Cactus started reporting under two business segments — Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies.

The Pressure Control segment generated revenues of $179.8 million, down from $187.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The segment was impacted by lower frac equipment rental. The top line was below our estimate of $180.5 million.

Adjusted Segment EBITDA for Pressure Control totaled $53.1 million, down from $64.8 million in the prior-year quarter. The reported figure missed our estimate of $59.7 million.

Revenues from the Spoolable Technologies segment totaled $96.2 million, down from $103.7 million in the prior-year quarter. The figure beat our estimate of $93.7 million. The segment was aided by improved manufacturing efficiency in the quarter.

Adjusted Segment EBITDA for the unit totaled $37.9 million, down from $42.5 million a year ago. The figure beat our estimate of $32.8 million.

Capex and Cash Flow

Cactus’ capital expenditure and other amounts for the quarter totaled $11.1 million. Operating cash flow totaled $82.8 million.

Balance Sheet

Cactus had cash and cash equivalents of $405.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2025. The company had no bank debt outstanding as of June 30, 2025.

Outlook

WHD expects a decline in the U.S. land rig count for the third quarter of 2025. For full-year 2025, WHD expects net capital expenditures to be in the range of $40-$45 million.

