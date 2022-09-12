Cactus (NYSE:WHD) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Cactus (NYSE:WHD), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Cactus:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$122m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$114m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Cactus has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Energy Services industry average of 5.8% it's much better. NYSE:WHD Return on Capital Employed September 12th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Cactus compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Cactus' ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Cactus doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 24% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On Cactus' ROCE

While returns have fallen for Cactus in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 56% to shareholders over the last three years. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

If you're still interested in Cactus it's worth checking out our FREE intrinsic value approximation to see if it's trading at an attractive price in other respects.

While Cactus isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

