Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.11

The board of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 17th of March to US$0.11. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 0.8%, which is below the industry average.

Cactus' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Based on the last payment, Cactus was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 56.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 51%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:WHD Historic Dividend February 6th 2022

Cactus Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. Since 2020, the first annual payment was US$0.36, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.44. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Over the past five years, it looks as though Cactus' EPS has declined at around 48% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Cactus' payments are rock solid. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Cactus that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

