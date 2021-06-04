Cactus, Inc. (WHD) Up 18.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Cactus, Inc. (WHD). Shares have added about 18.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Cactus, Inc. due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Cactus Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Cactus announced first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 11 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. However, the bottom line declined from 41 cents a year ago.

It recorded total revenues of $84 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $82 million, but declined from the year-ago quarter’s $154 million.

The company’s better-than-expected results were owing to higher contributions from field service operations. This was offset partially by higher equipment reactivation costs.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed an upward trend in estimates revision. The consensus estimate has shifted 6.5% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Cactus, Inc. has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. However, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Cactus, Inc. has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

