Dividends
WHD

Cactus, Inc. (WHD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Cactus, Inc. (WHD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WHD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that WHD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.05, the dividend yield is 1.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WHD was $26.05, representing a -26.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.28 and a 219.24% increase over the 52 week low of $8.16.

WHD is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). WHD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.02. Zacks Investment Research reports WHD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -68.6%, compared to an industry average of -18.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WHD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WHD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have WHD as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)
  • SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES)
  • iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XES with an increase of 30.74% over the last 100 days. OIH has the highest percent weighting of WHD at 5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WHD

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular