Cactus, Inc. (WHD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Cactus, Inc. (WHD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WHD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that WHD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.05, the dividend yield is 1.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WHD was $26.05, representing a -26.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.28 and a 219.24% increase over the 52 week low of $8.16.

WHD is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). WHD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.02. Zacks Investment Research reports WHD's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -68.6%, compared to an industry average of -18.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WHD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WHD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WHD as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XES with an increase of 30.74% over the last 100 days. OIH has the highest percent weighting of WHD at 5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.