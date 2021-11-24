Cactus, Inc. (WHD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 26, 2021

Cactus, Inc. (WHD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WHD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $39.06, the dividend yield is 1.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WHD was $39.06, representing a -16.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.94 and a 69.6% increase over the 52 week low of $23.03.

WHD is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as General Electric Company (GE) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). WHD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.65. Zacks Investment Research reports WHD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.88%, compared to an industry average of -20.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the whd Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to WHD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WHD as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES)

VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OIH with an decrease of -14.93% over the last 100 days. PXJ has the highest percent weighting of WHD at 6.76%.

