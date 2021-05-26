Cactus, Inc. (WHD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Cactus, Inc. (WHD) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WHD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that WHD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34.25, the dividend yield is 1.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WHD was $34.25, representing a -12.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.07 and a 112.6% increase over the 52 week low of $16.11.

WHD is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as General Electric Company (GE) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). WHD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.5. Zacks Investment Research reports WHD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.74%, compared to an industry average of 13.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WHD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WHD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WHD as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEZ with an increase of 28.58% over the last 100 days. XES has the highest percent weighting of WHD at 5.13%.

