Cactus, Inc. (WHD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Cactus, Inc. (WHD) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WHD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that WHD has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of WHD was $33.9, representing a -0.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.97 and a 315.44% increase over the 52 week low of $8.16.

WHD is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). WHD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.71. Zacks Investment Research reports WHD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -31.05%, compared to an industry average of 25%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WHD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WHD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WHD as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is OIH with an increase of 107.15% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WHD at 4.28%.

