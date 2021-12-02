Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) insiders may have foreseen weakness, sold US$113m worth of stock despite low prices

Even though Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has fallen by 7.8% over the past week , insiders who sold US$113m worth of stock over the past year have had less luck. Insiders would probably have been better off holding on to their shares given that the average selling price of US$30.54 is still lower than the current share price.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Cactus Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior VP, Joel Bender, sold US$50m worth of shares at a price of US$30.56 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$35.51. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was 96% of Joel Bender's holding.

Cactus insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:WHD Insider Trading Volume December 2nd 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Cactus insiders own about US$14m worth of shares. That equates to 0.5% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Cactus Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Cactus insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Cactus has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

