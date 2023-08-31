Cactus Inc - (WHD) Price Target Increased by 9.64% to 58.03

The average one-year price target for Cactus Inc - (NYSE:WHD) has been revised to 58.03 / share. This is an increase of 9.64% from the prior estimate of 52.93 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 46.46 to a high of 71.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.64% from the latest reported closing price of 53.41 / share.

Cactus Inc - Declares $0.12 Dividend

On August 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 28, 2023 will receive the payment on September 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $53.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.90%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.26%, the lowest has been 0.71%, and the highest has been 3.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=200).

The current dividend yield is 0.81 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 570 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cactus Inc -. This is a decrease of 50 owner(s) or 8.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHD is 0.30%, an increase of 3.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.20% to 89,417K shares. The put/call ratio of WHD is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,110K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,043K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 0.34% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,713K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 768K shares, representing an increase of 71.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 278.43% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,648K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,361K shares, representing an increase of 10.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 5.43% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,269K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,287K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 623.34% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,196K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,626K shares, representing a decrease of 19.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 18.09% over the last quarter.

Cactus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers' wells. In addition, it provides �eld services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. Cactus operates service centers in the United States, which are strategically located in the key oil and gas producing regions, including the Permian, Marcellus, Utica, Haynesville, Eagle Ford, Bakken, and SCOOP/STACK, among other areas, and in Eastern Australia.

