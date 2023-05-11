Cactus Inc - (WHD) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Cactus Inc - said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 26, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $36.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.19%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.28%, the lowest has been 0.71%, and the highest has been 3.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=186).

The current dividend yield is 0.19 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 612 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cactus Inc -. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 4.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHD is 0.36%, an increase of 16.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 85,640K shares. The put/call ratio of WHD is 1.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.85% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cactus Inc - is 53.49. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 44.85% from its latest reported closing price of 36.93.

The projected annual revenue for Cactus Inc - is 839MM, an increase of 8.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.46.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,051K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,057K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 25.38% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,361K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,422K shares, representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 91.18% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,167K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,140K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 21.56% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,069K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,192K shares, representing a decrease of 5.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 14.79% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,037K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,013K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHD by 29.66% over the last quarter.

Cactus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers' wells. In addition, it provides �eld services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. Cactus operates service centers in the United States, which are strategically located in the key oil and gas producing regions, including the Permian, Marcellus, Utica, Haynesville, Eagle Ford, Bakken, and SCOOP/STACK, among other areas, and in Eastern Australia.

