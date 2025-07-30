Cactus Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cactus Inc. (WHD) released earnings for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $49.05 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $63.06 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cactus Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $53.25 million or $0.66 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.8% to $273.58 million from $290.39 million last year.

Cactus Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

