Cactus Down After Pricing $150 Mln Common Stock Offering

(RTTNews) - Cactus, Inc. (WHD) shares are sliding on Wednesday morning trade after the company priced the Class A common stock offering for total gross proceeds of around $150 million.

The designer and manufacturer of highly engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment intend to use the net proceeds to finance a portion of its previously announced acquisition of FlexSteel Technologies Holdings, Inc. and its affiliates.

The Offering is expected to close on January 13.

Currently, shares are at $54.90, down 3.46 percent from the previous close of $56.86 on a volume of 458,015.

