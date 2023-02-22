Cactus Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WHD

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cactus Inc (Symbol: WHD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.83, changing hands as low as $46.35 per share. Cactus Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WHD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WHD's low point in its 52 week range is $34.70 per share, with $64.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.87.

