Cactus Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WHD

In trading on Monday, shares of Cactus Inc (Symbol: WHD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.07, changing hands as high as $24.07 per share. Cactus Inc shares are currently trading up about 27.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WHD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WHD's low point in its 52 week range is $8.16 per share, with $35.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.05.

