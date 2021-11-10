CACI Wins USASOC's $785 Million Mission Support Task Order

CACI International Inc. CACI recently secured a $785 million single-award task order from the United States Army Special Operations Command (“USASOC”). Per the five-year contract, CACI will provide USASOC with integrated information warfare and electronic warfare solutions, training, readiness, and modernization to advance customer mission requirements.

CACI president and CEO, John Mengucci said, “CACI’s mission expertise in operational support, intelligence analysis, technology integration, and training will help Special Operations Forces adapt to the current and future threat environment.” The company will design training models based on first-hand experiences to aid the trainees adapt to realistic threat scenarios.

Awarded under the General Services Administration One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services pool 1 contract, the order has a performance period of one year with four one-year options. The latest defense contract win further reinforces CACI’s position as a reliable mission contractor.

CACI on a Contract Winning Spree

CACI has been winning a record number of deals, which reflects its disciplined business development actions, consistent operational excellence and high customer satisfaction. The reliability provided by the company’s services makes it a preferred choice among contractors.

In the last reported quarter, CACI secured a number of notable contracts. These include a five-year, $209-million single-award by one of the armed services to continue to provide agile development, systems integration, and cloud migration for accounting and financial management systems. It was awarded a five-year task order worth $54 million to provide mission expertise to support the customer in the areas of mathematical, statistical, engineering, physical, and life sciences analysis, and program management.

Further, in the last quarter, it won a prime contract position in all 10 pools on the General Services Administration ASTRO indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract.

CACI also won a prime position on a $575 million, six-year multiple-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract, by the U.S. Deputy Chief of Naval Operations. Under the contract, the company will provide enterprise expertise to ensure sailor readiness and help implement a broad transformation of the MyNavy HR information system.

These back-to-back wins are key catalysts driving success for the company. CACI has a large pipeline of new projects and continues to win deals at regular intervals. Notably, as of Sep 30, 2021, its total backlog was $23.9 billion.

CACI International, Inc. Price and Consensus

CACI International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CACI International, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CACI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader computer and technology sector are Salesforce CRM, Advanced Micro Devices AMD and Adobe ADBE. While Salesforce sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Advanced Micro Devices and Adobe carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term earnings growth rates for Salesforce, Advanced Micro Devices and Adobe are currently pegged at 16.8%, 46.2% and 19.1%, respectively.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.