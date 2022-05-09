CACI Wins DARPA's $20 Million Mission Support Task Order

CACI International Inc. CACI recently secured a $20.4-million task order from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). Per the contract, CACI will provide technology, research, development and innovation solutions in support of the agency’s Mission-Integrated Network Control (MINC) program.

CACI will develop software to create a secure network for command and control of heterogeneous networks. Management will offer an overarching framework to enable rapid utilization of resources across the agencies’ services, underpinning missions to aid Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

Awarded in third-quarter fiscal 2022, the latest defense contract win further reinforces CACI’s position as a reliable mission contractor.

CACI International, Inc. Price and Consensus

CACI International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CACI International, Inc. Quote

CACI on a Contract Winning Spree

CACI has been winning a record number of deals for a while, reflecting its disciplined business development actions, consistent operational excellence and high customer satisfaction. The reliability provided by CACI’s services makes it a preferred choice among the contractors.

In the last reported quarter, CACI was awarded $3.2-billion worth contracts. Management secured a number of notable deals, including a five-year, single award worth more than $323 million to continue providing high-end research and development support with an expanded scope of work for a classified customer’s mission objective.

CACI also clinched a three-year, single award task order worth $258 million to expand its current enterprise technology support and continue modernizing the financial management efforts and end-to-end business processes at the Defense Agencies Initiative (DAI) program office.

In the last reported quarter, CACI won another similar contract worth $20 million to build and demonstrate software while also providing technology, research, development and innovation for securing command and control of heterogeneous networks to back JADC2 missions.

These back-to-back wins are the key catalysts for CACI, boasting a large pipeline of new projects and deal wins at regular intervals. As of Mar 31, 2022, its total backlog was $23.5 billion.

