CACI Wins $80M Army Contract for Tactical Intelligence Support

CACI International CACI recently secured an $80-million task order from the U.S. Army’s Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) and the 116th Military Intelligence Brigade (“MIB”). Per the contract, the company will provide mission expertise in support of the Army’s Solutions for Intelligence Analysis 3 (SIA-3) effort.

The task order requires CACI to provide tactical intelligence and analytical expertise for the U.S. Army’s aerial intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. The company revealed that it would act as a force multiplier by directly assisting the warfighter with technical, functional and general support to gather geospatial intelligence and signal intelligence for INSCOM and MIB.

The task order has a one-year period performance, with an option to increase up to four one-year periods. CACI is required to perform the task in Ft. Gordon, GA.

CACI International, Inc. Price and Consensus

CACI International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CACI International, Inc. Quote

CACI has been winning a record number of deals for a while, reflecting its disciplined business development actions, consistent operational excellence and high customer satisfaction. The reliability provided by CACI’s services makes it a preferred choice among contractors.

Last week, CACI secured a $557.8-million single-award task order from the United States Department of Defense Information Analysis Center (IAC). The latest contract, which is part of IAC’s Multiple-Award Contract vehicle, is aimed at the transition of modern digital tools into the U.S. Navy acquisition enterprise for the Navy’s Digital Integration Support Cell and Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane.

In the last reported quarter, CACI was awarded contracts worth $3.2 billion. Management secured several notable deals, including a five-year, single award worth more than $323 million, to continue providing high-end research and development support with an expanded scope of work for a classified customer’s mission objective.

CACI clinched a three-year, single-award task order worth $258 million to expand its current enterprise technology support and continue modernizing financial management efforts and end-to-end business processes at the Defense Agencies Initiative program office.

These back-to-back wins are key catalysts for CACI, which boasts a large pipeline of new projects and wins deals at regular intervals. As of Mar 31, 2022, its total backlog was $23.5 billion.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, CACI carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of CACI have gained 4.4% year to date (“YTD”).

Some better-ranked stocks worth considering from the broader technology sector are Broadcom AVGO, Synopsys SNPS and CrowdStrike CRWD. Broadcom and Synopsys each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while CrowdStrike carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadcom's third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 9.9% to $9.62 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadcom's earnings has moved north by 10 cents to $37.06 per share in the past 30 days.

Broadcom's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 2.2%. Shares of AVGO have plunged 26.2% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Synopsys' third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 35% to $2.04 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 9.7% to $8.67 per share in the past 60 days.

Synopsys' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 2.7%. Shares of SNPS have decreased 15.7% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CrowdStrike's second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised upward by three cents to 29 cents per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by a penny to $1.24 per share in the past 30 days.

CrowdStrike's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 44.3%. Shares of CRWD have plunged 13.4% YTD.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.