CACI Wins $558-Million Task Order Under DoD IAC MAC Vehicle

CACI International Inc. CACI recently secured a $557.8-million single-award task order from the United States Department of Defense Information Analysis Center (IAC). The latest contract, which is part of IAC’s Multiple Award Contract (MAC) vehicle, is aimed at the transition of modern digital tools into the U.S. Navy acquisition enterprise for the Navy’s Digital Integration Support Cell (DISC) and Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane.

CACI will provide its support by analyzing, developing, and planning for the digital transition of the Navy’s programs of records into updated technology systems. Leveraging advanced integration capabilities like fusion and analysis capability, hardware conceptualization and proven DevSecOps processes, CACI will conduct the digital transformation to modernize maritime operations.

The Defense department’s IAC MAC vehicle is an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity that supports research and development and other related services across three domains, namely cybersecurity and information systems, homeland defense and security, and defense systems.

CACI has been winning a record number of deals for a while, reflecting its disciplined business development actions, consistent operational excellence and high customer satisfaction. The reliability provided by CACI’s services makes it a preferred choice among contractors.

In the last reported quarter, CACI was awarded contracts worth $3.2 billion. Management secured a number of notable deals, including a five-year, single award worth more than $323 million, to continue providing high-end research and development support with an expanded scope of work for a classified customer’s mission objective.

CACI clinched a three-year, single award task order worth $258 million to expand its current enterprise technology support and continue modernizing the financial management efforts and end-to-end business processes at the Defense Agencies Initiative program office.

In the last reported quarter, CACI won another similar contract worth $20 million to build and demonstrate software while providing technology, research, development and innovation for securing command and control of heterogeneous networks to back JADC2 missions.

These back-to-back wins are the key catalysts for CACI, which boasts of a large pipeline of new projects and wins deals at regular intervals. As of Mar 31, 2022, its total backlog was $23.5 billion.

