CACI Wins $55 Million U.S. Army Task Order Under IAC-MAC

CACI International Inc. CACI recently secured a $54.6-million research and analysis task order from the United States Department of Defense’s (DoD) Information Analysis Center (IAC). Per the contract, which is part of IAC’s Multiple Award Contract (MAC) vehicle, CACI will provide mission expertise solutions to the U.S. Army Futures Command’s (AFC) Assured Positioning, Navigation, Timing, and Space (APNT/Space) Cross Functional Team (CFT) at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, AL.

Through this deal, CACI intends to assist the APNT/Space CFT to identify and perform transformational research and development processes via cost-efficient opportunities. This will not only enhance the Army modernization efforts of the U.S government but also look into the needs of American warfighters.

The deal is likely to expand the defense company’s footprint in Alabama.

The Defense department’s IAC MAC vehicle is an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity that supports research and development and other related services across three domains, namely cybersecurity and information systems, homeland defense and security, and defense systems.

CACI has been winning a record number of deals for a while, reflecting its disciplined business development actions, consistent operational excellence and high customer satisfaction. The reliability provided by CACI’s services makes it a preferred choice among contractors.

In the fourth quarter, CACI won contracts worth $1.5 billion. Management secured several notable deals, including a $557.8-million single-award task order from the DoD-IAC, which was part of IAC’s MAC vehicle. The award is aimed at the transition of modern digital tools into the U.S. Navy acquisition enterprise for the Navy’s Digital Integration Support Cell and Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane.

The company clinched an $80 million task order to provide mission expertise to the U.S. Army's Intelligence and Security Command and the 116th Military Intelligence Brigade in support of the Army's Solutions for Intelligence Analysis 3 effort. Per the agreement, it intends to offer tactical intelligence and analytical expertise to assist in the ever-changing landscape of the Army's aerial intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

In the last reported quarter, CACI was provided funding to design and develop low-cost, high-speed, reconfigurable optical data links to connect various low-earth orbit satellite constellations.

These back-to-back wins are the key catalysts for the company, which boasts a large pipeline of new projects and wins deals at regular intervals. As of Jun 30, 2022, its total backlog was $23.3 billion.

CACI currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of CACI have jumped 12.5% in the past year.

