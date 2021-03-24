CACI vs. FORR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Computer - Services sector have probably already heard of CACI International (CACI) and Forrester Research (FORR). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Currently, CACI International has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Forrester Research has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that CACI likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than FORR has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

CACI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.15, while FORR has a forward P/E of 27.19. We also note that CACI has a PEG ratio of 1.53. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. FORR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.27.

Another notable valuation metric for CACI is its P/B ratio of 2.15. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, FORR has a P/B of 4.34.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to CACI's Value grade of A and FORR's Value grade of C.

CACI sticks out from FORR in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that CACI is the better option right now.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CACI International, Inc. (CACI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.