CACI vs. FORR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in Computer - Services stocks are likely familiar with CACI International (CACI) and Forrester Research (FORR). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

CACI International has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Forrester Research has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that CACI's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

CACI currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.34, while FORR has a forward P/E of 29.39. We also note that CACI has a PEG ratio of 1.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FORR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.45.

Another notable valuation metric for CACI is its P/B ratio of 1.91. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, FORR has a P/B of 4.97.

These metrics, and several others, help CACI earn a Value grade of A, while FORR has been given a Value grade of C.

CACI stands above FORR thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that CACI is the superior value option right now.

