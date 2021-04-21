CACI To Support Enterprise, Mission Needs For DIA, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

(RTTNews) - CACI International Inc (CACI) said the company has been awarded a prime position on a 10-year, multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, with a ceiling value of $12.6 billion, by the Defense Intelligence Agency for SITE III contract.

Under the contract, CACI will support enterprise and mission needs for the Defense Intelligence Agency and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. The enterprise-focused work includes cybersecurity, application development and sustainment, connectivity and network services, and enterprise computing and cloud services, among others.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.