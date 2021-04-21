Markets
CACI To Support Enterprise, Mission Needs For DIA, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

(RTTNews) - CACI International Inc (CACI) said the company has been awarded a prime position on a 10-year, multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, with a ceiling value of $12.6 billion, by the Defense Intelligence Agency for SITE III contract.

Under the contract, CACI will support enterprise and mission needs for the Defense Intelligence Agency and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. The enterprise-focused work includes cybersecurity, application development and sustainment, connectivity and network services, and enterprise computing and cloud services, among others.

