CACI to Provide Tech Support to NGA Under $376M Contract

CACI International Inc CACI has recently secured a $376-million single-award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA). The five-year contract requires CACI to improve the NGA’s critical geospatial intelligence missions with its artificial intelligence and machine learning tools.



With CACI’s technological assistance, NGA will be able to analyze, train and field algorithms into the production framework, strengthening its data management capabilities.



In its press release, the company stated, "CACI is proud to bring our strength in artificial intelligence and proven mission technology to NGA to enable actionable intelligence for their critical national security missions."

CACI International, Inc. Price and Consensus

CACI International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CACI International, Inc. Quote

Contracts Keep Flowing for CACI



CACI has been winning a record level of awards, which reflects its disciplined business development actions, consistent operational excellence and high customer satisfaction. The company’s reliability with contracts makes it a preferred choice among contractors.



Markedly, in the last reported quarter, the company secured several notable contracts. These included a five-year, $447-million task order to provide acquisition mission technology. It also won a seven-year task order worth $376 million to provide mission technology to modernize a federal customer’s web-based supply chain system.



These back-to-back wins are key catalysts driving success perennially for the company. The company’s wins as a prime contractor in most of its deals are a positive. In the last reported quarter, revenues generated as a prime contractor accounted for 90.4% of total revenues.



CACI has a large pipeline of new projects and continues to win deals at regular intervals. Notably, as of Dec 31, 2020, its total backlog was $22.4 billion.



Bright Prospects Despite Competition



Competition from Science Applications SAIC in the IT services space remains steady. Science Applications continues to win high-value contracts and received contracts worth $2.1 billion in second-quarter fiscal 2021.



In the IT services industry, the company also competes with International Business Machines IBM and Accenture ACN, which are among the top IT service providers in the world.



Nonetheless, we believe that CACI is comfortably positioned in this space, given its favorable relationship with the Department of Defense. Moreover, cyberattacks are creating increased awareness, leading to more demand for cybersecurity solutions.



CACI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021



In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?



Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Accenture PLC (ACN): Free Stock Analysis Report



CACI International, Inc. (CACI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.