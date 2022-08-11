CACI Surpasses Earnings Estimates, Misses Revenues in Q4

CACI International CACI reported mixed results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, wherein earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues fell short of the same. The national security-related IT solutions and services provider reported non-GAAP earnings of $4.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.

However, the bottom line declined by 27.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $6.26 per share. This decline in earnings was primarily due to the higher tax rate compared with the year-ago quarter.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, CACI reported revenues of $1.64 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.66 billion. However, the top line increased 5% from the prior-year quarter, primarily driven by acquisitions completed earlier this year and an increase of 2% in organic revenues.

CACI International, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

CACI International, Inc. price-eps-surprise | CACI International, Inc. Quote

Quarterly Details

In the fourth quarter, contract awards totaled $1.5 billion, with approximately 70% for the new business. Revenues from contract awards excluded the ceiling values of multi-award, indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity contracts.

CACI ended the quarter with a backlog of $23.3 billion, down 4% on a year-over-year basis. As of Jun 30, 2022, the funded backlog decreased by 3% to $3.2 billion.

In terms of customer mix, the Department of Defense contributed 71.6% to total revenues in the reported quarter. Federal Civilian Agencies made up 23.3%, while Commercial and other customers accounted for 5.1% of revenues.

Revenues generated as a prime contractor and a subcontractor accounted for 89.4% and 10.6% of total revenues, respectively.

In terms of contract type, cost-plus-fee type contracts, fixed-price contracts and time and material type contracts contributed 58.4%, 29.2% and 12.4%, respectively, to total revenues.Revenues generated as ‘Expertise’ and ‘Technology’ accounted for 46.5% and 53.5% of total revenues, respectively.

The operating income for the quarter amounted to $119.8 million, up 6.9% year over year. The operating margin expanded by 10 basis points (bps) to 7.3%. Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.4% year over year to $157.1 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 30 bps to 9.6%.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2022, CACI had cash and cash equivalents of $114.8 million compared with the previous quarter’s $125.1 million. The total long-term (net of the current portion) debt was $1.7 billion, down from $1.82 billion as of Mar 31, 2022.

The company generated operating cash flow (excluding mini-automatic radar plotting aid or MARPA) of $152.4 million in the fourth quarter, improving by 53% from the year-ago quarter. During fiscal 2022, CACI generated $769.8 million of operating cash flow (excluding MARPA).

Free cash flow was $116.6 million during the quarter under review and $695.2 million in fiscal 2022.

Fiscal 2023 Guidance

CACI projects revenues between $6.475 billion and $6.675 billion in fiscal 2023. Adjusted earnings are projected in the range of $17.65-$18.49 per share.

The company expects the fiscal 2023 adjusted net income in the range of $420-440 million. It estimates free cash flow of at least $415 million.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

CACI currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of CACI have increased 4.8% year to date (“YTD”).

Some better-ranked stocks worth considering from the broader technology sector are Cadence Design Systems CDNS, Manhattan Associates MANH and Paylocity PCTY each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cadence Design Systems' third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by nine cents to 97 cents per share over the past 30 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 5.7% to $4.11 per share in the past 30 days.

Cadence Design Systems' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 9.8%. Shares of CDNS have remained flat YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Manhattan Associates' third-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to 57 cents per share in the past 30 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved south by 18 cents to $2.38 per share in the past 30 days.

Manhattan Associates' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 30.3%. Shares of MANH have plunged 4.6% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Paylocity's first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised upward by two cents to 59 cents per share over the past seven days. For fiscal 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Paylocity's earnings has moved north by six cents to $3.18 per share in the past seven days.

Paylocity's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 50.9%. Shares of PCTY have soared 14.8% YTD.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.