$CACI stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CACI stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $119,442,040 of trading volume.

$CACI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CACI:

$CACI insiders have traded $CACI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CACI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEBORA A PLUNKETT sold 309 shares for an estimated $112,358

$CACI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 277 institutional investors add shares of $CACI stock to their portfolio, and 249 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CACI Government Contracts

We have seen $4,070,579,080 of award payments to $CACI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$CACI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CACI stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CACI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/27 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/22, 02/18.

on 02/27 and 2 sales worth up to on 02/22, 02/18. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/11.

on 02/11. REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $50,000 on 01/31.

$CACI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CACI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/12/2024

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024

$CACI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CACI recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $CACI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $507.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $455.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Peter Arment from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $540.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 Brian Gesuale from Raymond James set a target price of $475.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 David Strauss from Barclays set a target price of $450.0 on 12/12/2024

on 12/12/2024 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $557.0 on 12/02/2024

