CACI Secures Exclusive Four-Year IDIQ Contract From JSC NASA

CACI International CACI has secured the exclusive contract for a four-year period to provide ongoing assistance to NASA's Johnson Space Center ("JSC”) through an indefinite delivery-indefinite quantity (IDIQ) agreement. This IDIQ agreement has a maximum value of $150 million and is set to support NASA's spaceflight systems, simulation and software needs.

This contract will enable NASA’s JSC to benefit from CACI's expertise in aerospace systems engineering and analysis. The two organizations will work together on advanced engineering for crewed spacecraft systems, simulation and Virtual Reality development and software support for human spaceflight, spanning areas like robotics, navigation, guidance, avionics and power.

The contract comes as an extension to the three-decade-long collaboration of CACI and NASA. In recent times, CACI has been involved with NASA in deploying the High-Bandwidth Free-Space Optical Modem for the latter’s International Space Station Communications, which was delivered in 2022. Furthermore, in 2021, CACI successfully delivered the operation of a Laser Communications Transmitter, which was designed for a NASA Deep Space Mission.

The company has been benefiting from new business wins with the U.S. Army, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and DARPA. CACI has recently implemented the U.S. Army Integrated Personnel and Pay System (IPPS), containing more than one million U.S. soldiers, with 800,000 logins and a daily user base of 100,000.

Additionally, CACI's longstanding partner, NGA, has started using its Sapphire imagery analytics platform and another artificial intelligence-powered solution called Feature Trace. Furthermore, the company deployed 16 Optical Communications Terminals above DARPA Blackjack Satellites. CACI benefits from having the government as a big client. Its association with the government lends stability to the business and moderates fluctuations in revenues.

The company is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2024 results today, after market close.

Currently, CACI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have returned 7.4% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s third-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings has been revised by 2 cents northward to $3.34 per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by 7 cents to $10.74 in the past 30 days.

NVIDIA's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 9.8%. Shares of NVDA have rallied 198.8% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PANW's first-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $1.16 per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by 4 cents to $5.34 per share in the past 60 days.

Palo Alto’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 22.19%. Shares of PANW have surged 80.6% year to date.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DELL's third-quarter 2024 earnings has been revised upward by 11 cents to $1.47 per share in the past 60 days. For fiscal 2024, earnings estimates have increased by 3 cents to $6.33 per share in the past 30 days.

Dell’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 39.52%. Shares of DELL have climbed 66.5% year to date.

