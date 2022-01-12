CACI Secures $514M Contract for Modernizing US Army Networks

CACI International Inc. CACI recently secured a $514 million single-award task order from the U.S. Army. Per the contract, the company would help the U.S. Army modernize their outside plant ("OSP") infrastructure and facilities so that they can have more fiber optic cables for communications.

CACI will deliver enterprise technology needed for the fiber optic cable infrastructure that supports high-speed voice, video and data networks for critical command and control systems. The contract has a five-year term period, which includes a one-year base and four one-year options.

CACI would provide network modernization of the OSP infrastructure and facilities across major U.S. Army locations within the United States. Per the terms of the deal, the company would deliver enterprise technologies across at least 40 U.S. Army locations.

CACI International, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

CACI International, Inc. price-eps-surprise | CACI International, Inc. Quote

Contracts Keep Flowing for CACI

CACI has been winning several deals, which reflect its disciplined business development actions, consistent operational excellence and high customer satisfaction. The reliability provided by the company’s services makes it a preferred choice among contractors.

In the last reported quarter, CACI secured several notable contracts. These include a five-year, $209-million single-award contract by one of the armed services to continue to provide agile development, systems integration, and cloud migration for accounting and financial management systems. It was awarded a five-year task order worth $54 million to provide mission expertise to support customers in the areas of mathematical, statistical, engineering, physical, and life sciences analysis and program management.

CACI also won a prime position on a $575 million, six-year multiple-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract by the U.S. Deputy Chief of Naval Operations. Under the contract, the company will provide enterprise expertise to ensure sailor readiness and help implement the broad transformation of the MyNavy HR information system.

These back-to-back wins are key catalysts driving success for the company. CACI has a large pipeline of new projects and continues to win deals at regular intervals. As of Sep 30, 2021, its total backlog was $23.9 billion.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, CACI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector include Broadcom AVGO, Apple AAPL and Jabil JBL. While Broadcom sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Apple and Jabil each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadcom’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 8.1% to $8.15 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved upward by 6.5% to $33.03 per share over the past 60 days.

Broadcom’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 1.4%. Shares of AVGO have rallied 37.9% in the trailing 12 months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apple’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $1.89 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved upward by four cents to $5.82 per share in the past 30 days.

Apple’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while meeting the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 22.3%. AAPL stock has rallied 33.8% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jabil’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward to $1.47 per share from $1.41 30 days ago. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have been revised upward by 25 cents to $6.58 per share in the past 30 days.

Jabil’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 18.1%. Shares of JBL have rallied 58% over the past year.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.