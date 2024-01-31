News & Insights

CACI Secures $198 Mln U.S. Army Award

January 31, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CACI International Inc (CACI) was awarded a five-year, single-award task order worth up to $198 million.

The task order is aimed at providing expertise to the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM), Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Research (C5ISR) Center.

As part of the contract, CACI will be responsible for the development of new and innovative solutions to enhance the existing and future Army cyber defense capabilities for C5ISR systems. The company will focus on designing and rapidly fielding solutions to defeat emerging threats to both tactical edge and enterprise systems.

