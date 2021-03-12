CACI Rises 5% on New $500M Share Repurchase Authorization

Shares of CACI International CACI gained 5.2% on Thursday after the IT applications and infrastructure provider announced its plan to buy back $500 million worth of the company’s common stock this year. The company plans to buy back its common stocks through the accelerated repurchase program.

CACI’s financial strength enables it to continue with the buyback program. At the end of second-quarter fiscal 2021, the company’s cash and short-term investments were $102.1 million. In the first half of fiscal 2021, it generated a cash flow of $382.3 million from operational activities.

The company’s share-repurchase policies are anticipated to boost investor confidence. CACI’s strategy to return wealth to shareholders highlights its growth potential and stable liquidity position.

We believe that apart from strategic investments, a continued focus on such shareholder-friendly initiatives will further boost the company’s shares. Notably, CACI has appreciated 21.7% over the past year.

CACI International, Inc. Price

CACI International, Inc. price | CACI International, Inc. Quote

The company is benefiting from business wins and organic expansions. It has a large pipeline of new projects and continues to win deals at regular intervals. Furthermore, having the government as a big client lends stability to the business and moderates revenue fluctuations.

Further, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is well-positioned to benefit from an uptick in cash flows, government contracts and strategic partnerships. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other companies, which have a consistent record of returning value through share repurchases and dividend payments, are Apple AAPL, Cisco CSCO and NVIDIA NVDA.

We believe, apart from enhancing shareholder returns, these initiatives raise the market value of the stock. Through share repurchases and dividend payouts, companies boost investor confidence, persuading them to either buy or hold the scrip.

5G Revolution: 3 Stocks to Make Your Move

With super high data speed, it will make current cell phones obsolete and unlock the full potential of big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. In the next few years this industry is predicted to create 22 million jobs and a stunning $12.3 trillion in revenue.

Today you have an historic chance to pursue almost unimaginable gains like Microsoft, Netflix, and Apple in their early phases. Zacks has released a Special Report that reveals our . . .

Smartest stock for 5G telecom

Safest investment in 5G hardware

Single best 5G buy of all!

Download now. Today the report is FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



CACI International, Inc. (CACI): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.