CACI Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates, Up Y/Y

CACI International CACI reported better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Sep 30, 2020) results. Quarterly earnings came in at $3.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.15 as well as up 38% year over year.

Revenues were $1.46 billion, up 7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. This upside can be primarily attributed to new business wins, acquired contracts and on-contract growth. The company registered organic revenue growth of 6.1% in the fiscal first quarter. The top-line figure also outpaced the consensus mark of $1.45 billion.

Quarter Details

Contract awards in the reported quarter were worth $1.8 billion. Revenues from contract awards do not include ceiling values of multi-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contracts.

Total backlog, as of Sep 30, 2020, was $21.9 billion, up 12.3% higher than the prior-year quarter’s level. Funded backlog at the end of September was $3.4 billion, up 4%.

CACI International, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CACI International, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CACI International, Inc. Quote

In terms of customer mix, the Department of Defense contributed 68.8% to total revenues in the reported quarter. Federal Civilian Agencies contributed 26.7%, while Commercial and other customers accounted for 4.5% of revenues.

Revenues generated as a prime contractor and a subcontractor accounted for 90.9% and 9.1% of total revenues, respectively.

In terms of contract type, cost reimbursable type contracts contributed 56.5%, fixed-price contracts contributed 29.7%, and time and material type contracts contributed 13.8% to total revenues.

Margins

Operating income for the fiscal first quarter came in at $134.4 million, up 34.2% from the year-ago quarter’s level. This upswing resulted from higher revenues, as well as lower indirect costs and selling expenses. Operating income margin expanded 190 basis points (bps) to 9.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal first quarter increased 28.9% year over year to $165.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.3% advanced 190 bps.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

At the end of the fiscal first quarter, CACI International had cash and cash equivalents of $124.9 million compared with the previous quarter’s $107.2 million.

Total long-term (net of current portion) debt was $1.57 billion.

Cash flow from operations during the fiscal first quarter summed $176.9 million, aided by growth in net income combined with lower DSO (Days Sales Outstanding).

Guidance

CACI International raised its outlook for fiscal 2021. Revenues are now expected in the range of $6.05-$6.25 billion, up from the previous forecast of $6-$6.2 billion. Earnings per share are now estimated between $14.47 and $15.25, up from the earlier expectation of $13.50-$14.28.

The company raised the net income guidance range to $372-$392 million from $347-$367 million. Moreover, net cash provided by operating activities is now anticipated to be at least $600 million instead of the previous projection of at least $580 million.

The company continues to expect solid organic revenue growth and continued margin expansion throughout 2021.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

CACI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Zoom Video Communications ZM, Viasat VSAT and CDW Corporation CDW, all sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The long-term earnings growth rate for Zoom, Viasat and CDW is currently pegged at 25%, 19%, and 13.1%, respectively.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot stocks we're targeting >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CACI International, Inc. (CACI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Viasat Inc. (VSAT): Free Stock Analysis Report



CDW Corporation (CDW): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.