CACI

CACI price target raised to $650 from $520 at Truist

October 25, 2024 — 07:15 pm EDT

Truist raised the firm’s price target on CACI (CACI) to $650 from $520 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is citing upside Q1 results and increased FY25 guidance while noting that CACI management expects strong demand and profitability to continue through FY25, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Truist adds that there could be additional upside to the guide due to continued bookings momentum in the quarter and the expected closing of Azure Summit in Q2 of 2025.

