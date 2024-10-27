CACI price target raised to $637 from $577 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on CACI (CACI) to $637 from $577 on Friday and kept an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm’s numbers move higher after Q1, and Azure deal should add about $2 to 2025 EPS when it closes in Q2. Wells estimates CACI could still buy back about 10% of market cap through FY26 without increasing leverage beyond Azure.

