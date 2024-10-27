News & Insights

Stocks
CACI

CACI price target raised to $637 from $577 at Wells Fargo

October 27, 2024 — 06:20 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on CACI (CACI) to $637 from $577 on Friday and kept an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm’s numbers move higher after Q1, and Azure deal should add about $2 to 2025 EPS when it closes in Q2. Wells estimates CACI could still buy back about 10% of market cap through FY26 without increasing leverage beyond Azure.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CACI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CACI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.