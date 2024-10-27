CACI price target raised to $637 from $577 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on CACI (CACI) to $637 from $577 on Friday and kept an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm’s numbers move higher after Q1, and Azure deal should add about $2 to 2025 EPS when it closes in Q2. Wells estimates CACI could still buy back about 10% of market cap through FY26 without increasing leverage beyond Azure.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CACI:
- CACI price target raised to $650 from $520 at Truist
- CACI price target raised to $570 from $545 at TD Cowen
- CACI price target raised to $640 from $533 at Baird
- CACI reports Q1 adjusted EPS $5.93, consensus $5.07
- CACI raises FY25 adjusted EPS view to $22.89-$23.78 from $22.44-$23.33
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.