CACI price target raised to $625 from $610 at Barclays

Barclays analyst David Strauss raised the firm’s price target on CACI (CACI) to $625 from $610 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the investor day. The firm says the company’s fiscal 2025 through 2027 annual revenue growth is seen at high single digits with mid 11% EBITDA margin.

