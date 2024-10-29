CACI price target raised to $610 from $500 at Barclays

Barclays analyst David Strauss raised the firm’s price target on CACI (CACI) to $610 from $500 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst updated the company’s model post the earnings report.
