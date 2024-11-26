CACI price target lowered to $564 from $637 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on CACI (CACI) to $564 from $637 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm sees pressure on federal spending from here, but risk-reward looks attractive with 40%-50% upside in status quo spending scenario. Given cautious commentary from Wells’ D.C. contacts, the firm now assumes flat spending for both DoD O&M and civil discretionary off of a FY25 budget, which is now mostly fully baked.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CACI:
- CACI price target lowered to $550 from $650 at Truist
- CACI ordered to pay $42M over Abu Ghraib prison abuses, Washington Post reports
- CACI price target raised to $625 from $610 at Barclays
- CACI International Secures Loan for Acquisition Financing
- CACI to host investor day
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.