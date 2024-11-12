CACI ordered to pay $42M over Abu Ghraib prison abuses, Washington Post reports

A federal jury has found that Virginia-based defense contractor CACI (CACI) shared responsibility with the U.S. Army for abusing detainees at Abu Ghraib prison, awarding $42M in damages to three Iraqi men who said they were tortured there two decades ago, The Washington Post reports.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CACI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.