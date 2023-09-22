CACI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of CACI International Inc (Symbol: CACI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $312.32, changing hands as low as $312.29 per share. CACI International Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CACI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CACI's low point in its 52 week range is $245.3207 per share, with $359.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $313.34.
