CACI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of CACI International Inc (Symbol: CACI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $277.66, changing hands as low as $271.24 per share. CACI International Inc shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CACI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CACI's low point in its 52 week range is $238.29 per share, with $313.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $274.03.

