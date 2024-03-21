News & Insights

CACI Int'l Gets $239 Mln Task Order For U.S. Army Unified Network Modernization

March 21, 2024 — 12:50 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - CACI International Inc (CACI) Thursday announced that it has secured a single-award technology task order worth up to $239 million with a one-year base period and four one-year option periods to modernize the U.S. Army's Global Secure Internet Protocol Router (SIPR) Network (GSN).

The order includes the application of commercial solutions for classified (CSfC) technology to increase options for secure user access and mobility.

"Modernizing the Army's classified network is an integral first step toward a unified, secure system," said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. "CACI's modernization solutions will improve the performance, efficiency, and security of the Army's network infrastructure. Our unique wired and wireless technologies will enable the Army to outpace the growing demand for data insights and allow users to work on classified networks from any location. The combination of our proven network modernization approach, innovation with CSfC solutions, and our global presence is our formula for success."

